2017 Swiss Miss Court
The 2017 Swiss Miss pageant, sponsored by the Midway Boosters, was held Saturday, March 18 at Midway Town Hall. Eighteen outstanding girls competed for the opportunity to serve as ambassadors of Mi...
Tempers Flare Over Fire Code Duties
By Laurie B Wynn Wave Co Publisher Emotions ran high at the Wasatch County Council meeting on Wednesday when members of the Council admonished the fire department to work through their differences ...
And So It Begins...
Sunday night and into Monday, Wasatch County Public Works crews worked to get a major debris plug out of Lake Creek. Public Works pulled thousands of pounds of rocks, trees, and construction trash ...
